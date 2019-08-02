Malawi: We Will Put a Smile On Malawians Faces

Blantyre — We will put a smile on the faces of Malawian people, says She-Flames Coach, Abel Mkandawire.

Mkandawire told Malawi News Agency (Mana) on Monday before the team's departure for the Cosafa Women Championship in South Africa.

He said the team will do better and insist they are ready for the competition.

"We need to do better than we did last year, if we can reach the finals that will be good for us. All what we want is to put a smile on Malawian faces," he said.

Mkandawire also said despite the absence of their two foreign based players, Tabitha and Temwa Chawinga they will not be affected because there are other players to fill the gaps.

He pointed out that they have other strikers like Linda Kasenda and Sabina Thom who are well experienced and set to lead the team.

One of the experienced players, who is part of the squad, Towera Vinkhumbo spoke on FAM Website that they are determined to do well at the tournament and asked for support from all the stakeholders.

"Our past two outings were not successful as we failed to go past the group stages. Last year we lost 6-0 against South Africa and we are meeting them again. We want to do better this time around.

"Our target is to reach the semi-finals. Malawians should have trust in us and support us," said Vinkhumbo.

The COSAFA Women's Championship will be held in Port Elizabeth between July 31 and August 11 and Malawi are in Group A together with South Africa, Comoros and Madagascar.