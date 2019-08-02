Malawi: Uncertified Medical Drug Dealer Arrested in Mulanje

Mana — Police in Mulanje recently arrested a 28 - year old man, Benjamin Samson for allegedly being found in possession of medical drugs.
Mulanje Police Publicist, Sub Inspector Gresham Ngwira, said police found the suspect selling the drugs at Chinakanaka Trading Centre in the district following a tip they had received.
"We indeed arrested Samson because he failed to produce a certification that allows him to be selling drugs," Ngwira said.
The drugs that Samson was selling include, Abendazole, Brufen, Decrofenac and Bactrim.
He is expected to appear in court once investigations are over.
Samson hails from Luwanje Village in Senior Chief Chikumbu in the district.
Following the incident, the police are warning the public to refrain from illegal businesses.
