Zambia: Copperbelt University to Re-Open... Expelled Students Get Reprieve

Copperbelt University (CBU) will re-open on August 19 and suspensions slapped on six students have been lifted, Higher Education Minister Brian Mushimba has announced.
The CBU Academics Union (CBUAU) has welcomed the announcement.
The university was closed indefinitely on April 5, this year, by then Higher Education minister Nkandu Luo following rioting by students who protested the decision by management to bar students that failed their continuous assessments from sitting for their final examinations.
Dr Mushimba said at a Press briefing in Lusaka yesterday that, in the interest of diffusing the negative energy at the institution and in the spirit of reconciliation, the Government had also decided to reduce the expulsions for students to suspensions for one academic year.
Read more
Read the original article on Times of Zambia.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.