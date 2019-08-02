Zambia: Copperbelt University to Re-Open... Expelled Students Get Reprieve

Copperbelt University (CBU) will re-open on August 19 and suspensions slapped on six students have been lifted, Higher Education Minister Brian Mushimba has announced.

The CBU Academics Union (CBUAU) has welcomed the announcement.

The university was closed indefinitely on April 5, this year, by then Higher Education minister Nkandu Luo following rioting by students who protested the decision by management to bar students that failed their continuous assessments from sitting for their final examinations.

Dr Mushimba said at a Press briefing in Lusaka yesterday that, in the interest of diffusing the negative energy at the institution and in the spirit of reconciliation, the Government had also decided to reduce the expulsions for students to suspensions for one academic year.

