South Africa: Help Pours in for Victims of KZN Shack Fire That Claimed Life of Teen Mom, Two Children

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) has offered assistance to families affected by a shack fire in Clermont that claimed three lives earlier this week.
The victims included teen mom Samkelisiwe Ngxolo, 17, and her two children Oluhle, 3, and six-month-old Sanokuhle, from the Beachway informal settlement in Durban.
Thirty others were left homeless and 18 homes were affected.
"Tuesday is a day I will never forget. It is when I lost three members of my family," said Xoliswa Ngxolo, Samkelisiwe's aunt.
She said she discovered the deaths while walking her child to school.
"I was walking my son to school and got a call informing me that my shack was on fire and that my niece and her children were all dead."
Cogta MEC Sipho Hlomuka said the department would provide support for the affected family, which includes making funeral arrangements.
"The scenes that greeted us this morning are truly heartbreaking," he said.
During his visit to the area, Hlomuka who was accompanied by disaster management teams from the province and the eThekwini metro, told victims support would be ongoing "to ensure that you are able to return to normal life".
"Some of them have lost essential documents such as IDs. Additionally, we are in contact with [the Department of] Human Settlements and they will be providing materials which can be used by the affected families to put up temporary structures. We have also distributed interim relief aid which includes blankets, non-perishable food and clothing items," said Hlomuka.
He urged KZN residents, especially those in informal settlements, to be wary of potential fires.
"We all need to play our part and ensure that we protect ourselves and our loved ones by ensuring that we use caution when using candles or any flammable product as they can cause serious damage when left unattended.
Source: News24
Read this report on News24Wire.com.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.