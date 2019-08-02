South Africa: Community Service Nurses to Be Absorbed Into the Gauteng Health Dept

Nurses who were appointed in 2017, who had to carry out compulsory community service before they were allowed to practice independently, should be paid outstanding salaries and be absorbed into the Gauteng Department of Health, the department has resolved.
This comes after a team of senior managers were put together to address issues in a memorandum of grievances that nurses handed to the department's head, Professor Mkhululi Lukhele, last week.
"In 2019, the department appointed 678 professional nurses to serve their compulsory community service before they can practise independently and failed to pay them level-appropriate salaries for professional nurses; but paid them at students' salary levels from 1 January to 30 July 2019.
"We, therefore, unconditionally apologise for such an unacceptable treatment of nurses," the acting human resources head, Dr Sipho Senabe, said in a statement on Thursday.
As a result of staff shortages in the department, the nurses will be absorbed and be appointed in professional practice posts from January 2020.
"The Gauteng Department of Health remains committed to ensuring that staff members are working under conducive conditions and they are treated with respect and dignity.
"The human resources challenges will be resolved through professionalisation of the Human Resource for Health function to prevent recurrence of identified problems," Senabe said.
Source: News24
Read this report on News24Wire.com.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.