South Africa: Joburg CBD Attack On Police Condemned

2 August 2019
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Gauteng Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela has condemned the violent attack on law enforcement agencies in the Johannesburg CBD on Thursday.

Law enforcement agencies, together with brand owners, on Thursday morning tactically withdrew from an intelligence-driven operation targeting counterfeit goods in the Joburg CBD.

In a statement, Gauteng police spokesperson Mathapelo Peters said a crowd of foreign nationals attacked police with objects, including bricks and petrol bombs.

"Due to the volatility of the situation, police retreated to avoid a situation where they would be forced to use live ammunition. Of priority at this point was ensuring that there was no bloodshed or death," Peters said.

No law enforcement members sustained injuries, while two of the brand owners and one paramedic sustained serious injuries.

The situation is calm, while police are closely monitoring the area to make sure no further violence erupts.

Mawela has condemned the incessant undermining of the authority of the State by some foreign nationals in the Johannesburg CBD.

"Such lawlessness cannot be allowed to go unpunished," emphasised the Commissioner.

In her reaction to the incident, Gauteng MEC for Community Safety, MEC Faith Mazibuko also condemned the attacks.

"We condemn all criminal elements hell-bent on undermining the rule of law in this country and making this country ungovernable. We can't co-govern with criminals.

"Working together with SAPS, JMPD [Johannesburg Metro Police Department], Home Affairs and SARS [South African Revenue Service] Customs, we will conduct a joint operation in that area. We will assert our authority and show ungovernable foreign nationals that there are laws in South Africa and they must be respected.

"We will also liaise with the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation to engage embassies to encourage their citizens to respect the laws of this country."

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
Urban Issues
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
War of Words Between Botswana's Masisi, Khama Heats Up
War of Words Between Botswana's Masisi, Khama Heats Up
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Botswana's Masisi Breaks Silence Following Criticism by Khama
Botswana's Masisi Breaks Silence Following Criticism by Khama
Check Out Kigali Arena Where NBA's Africa Final Will Be Held
Check Out Kigali Arena Where NBA's Africa Final Will Be Held
Who is Africa's Most Popular Prophet?
Who is Africa's Most Popular Prophet?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.