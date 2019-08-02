Nigeria: PTDF Extends Scholarship to 40 Varsities

1 August 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) has expanded its Local Scholarship Scheme (LSS) from 23 universities to all the 40 federal universities in Nigeria.

Speaking to journalists at the commencement of the selection interview for the LSS postgraduate programme across the six geo-political zones, the Manager, Education and Training of the PTDF, Mrs. Rabi'ah Waziri-Adamu, said the initiative to expand the scheme was deliberate.

She said, "This year, unlike previous years when we had just 23 universities participating in the programme, we have all the 40 federal universities and we are picking 370 MSc candidates from across the nation. That is 10 from each state including the Federal Capital Territory; and we are also picking five PhD students from each of the states of the federation, including the FCT."

She said the undergraduate aspect of the local scholarship would involve 10 undergraduate students from each of the states who would attend federal universities.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Education
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
War of Words Between Botswana's Masisi, Khama Heats Up
War of Words Between Botswana's Masisi, Khama Heats Up
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Botswana's Masisi Breaks Silence Following Criticism by Khama
Botswana's Masisi Breaks Silence Following Criticism by Khama
Check Out Kigali Arena Where NBA's Africa Final Will Be Held
Check Out Kigali Arena Where NBA's Africa Final Will Be Held
Who is Africa's Most Popular Prophet?
Who is Africa's Most Popular Prophet?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.