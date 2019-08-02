Nigeria: PTDF Extends Scholarship to 40 Varsities

The Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) has expanded its Local Scholarship Scheme (LSS) from 23 universities to all the 40 federal universities in Nigeria.

Speaking to journalists at the commencement of the selection interview for the LSS postgraduate programme across the six geo-political zones, the Manager, Education and Training of the PTDF, Mrs. Rabi'ah Waziri-Adamu, said the initiative to expand the scheme was deliberate.

She said, "This year, unlike previous years when we had just 23 universities participating in the programme, we have all the 40 federal universities and we are picking 370 MSc candidates from across the nation. That is 10 from each state including the Federal Capital Territory; and we are also picking five PhD students from each of the states of the federation, including the FCT."

She said the undergraduate aspect of the local scholarship would involve 10 undergraduate students from each of the states who would attend federal universities.