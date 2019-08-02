South Africa: Mashaba Claims ANC Planning No Confidence Motion Against Him

Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba claims to have learnt that the ANC is planning to bring a motion of no confidence against him.

"I have learnt through a march to the City last week, orchestrated by the ANC-aligned wing of Sanco, and attended by ANC councillors in Johannesburg, that the ANC intends to table a motion of no confidence against me as the mayor of Johannesburg.

"The march was attended by ANC top brass such as Geoff Makhubo, current ANC Johannesburg region chairperson, who allegedly also confirmed this to their followers," Mashaba said in a statement on Thursday.

Mashaba said it was no secret that the ANC had been trying to regain power in the City. However he questioned the timing and the motive of this move.

"The question that every resident should ask is, why and why now?

"The answer is that the taps of corruption and tenderprenuership have been shut down by the multi-party government's crackdown on corruption," Mashaba said.

Crackdown

The mayor further said that his crackdown on corruption in the City had left the "taps dry" for the ANC.

"With over 5 000 cases under investigation by the City's anti-corruption unit, totalling more than R33bn in expenditure, the ANC's ability to finance a local government election in 2021 is severely impacted. This has included five members of the ANC's former Mayoral Committee being implicated in serious wrongdoing.

"Now that the taps of corruption have run dry and their looting of public finances is being exposed, the ANC is becoming increasingly desperate," he added.

This alleged intention by the political party goes against the will of the people, "to keep the ANC out of government", according to Mashaba.

"My leadership of this multi-party government has been based on consultation, engagement and a willingness to work with parties to bring change to Johannesburg. It will take many years to turn around the mess that the ANC left in Johannesburg, but it will be done.

"Now the wish of our residents to keep the ANC out of government, along with the looting and failures that characterised their administration, is under threat," Mashaba concluded.

Johannesburg ANC spokesperson Jolidee Matongo informed News24 that all City-related matters would be addressed in a media briefing on Friday.

"The ANC Greater Johannesburg Region is meeting to consider the City's performance in light of the recent audit outcomes, including the recent credit downgrade and other service delivery matter.

"The ANC will communicate the outcomes of its deliberations tomorrow at a press conference," he told News24 on Thursday.

Source: News24