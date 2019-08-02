South Africa: Former Proteas Speedster Appointed Border Coach

Cape Town — Former Proteas fast bowler Mfuneko Ngam has been appointed as the new Border Senior Provincial coach for the 2019/2020 season.

Born in Middledrift, Ngam has been the Assistant coach for the Warriors and the Bowling coach for the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants during the 2018/19 season.

Ngam, played three Tests for South Africa between 2000 and 2001 before his career was cut short by injury, and had previously been heading a successful academy at the University of Fort Hare in Alice, which concentrated on providing elite coaching in South Africa's black African heartland.

Ngam who has an immense passion for coaching has worked in various coaching capacities since his retirement, including at CSA High Performance Programmes and was the Head Coach for the SA Rural Team for 4 years. He started an academy in Motherwell, a township 25 kilometres north of Port Elizabeth, and holds a Level 4 coaching qualification. He was also the Convenor of Selectors for Border Cricket, before taking up the Assistant Coach position in Port Elizabeth.

He believes that as Head Coach for Border, this will allow him to build relationships and create a platform for the young players and at the lower structures to work together in achieving one common goal which is the success of our Province. He also hopes to develop young sportsmen to be responsible citizens of this country during their playing days and later at retirement from cricket.

CEO of Border Cricket, Thando Booi said: "We look forward to welcoming Mfuneko back to our region and we are confident that he will add much value to our young cricketers and impart his thorough knowledge in the lives of our aspiring Border cricketers".

The Border team play their first match of the season in the Africa T20 Cup in September.

Source: Sport24