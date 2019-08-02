South Africa: Former Proteas Speedster Appointed Border Coach

1 August 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Sport24

Cape Town — Former Proteas fast bowler Mfuneko Ngam has been appointed as the new Border Senior Provincial coach for the 2019/2020 season.

Born in Middledrift, Ngam has been the Assistant coach for the Warriors and the Bowling coach for the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants during the 2018/19 season.

Ngam, played three Tests for South Africa between 2000 and 2001 before his career was cut short by injury, and had previously been heading a successful academy at the University of Fort Hare in Alice, which concentrated on providing elite coaching in South Africa's black African heartland.

Ngam who has an immense passion for coaching has worked in various coaching capacities since his retirement, including at CSA High Performance Programmes and was the Head Coach for the SA Rural Team for 4 years. He started an academy in Motherwell, a township 25 kilometres north of Port Elizabeth, and holds a Level 4 coaching qualification. He was also the Convenor of Selectors for Border Cricket, before taking up the Assistant Coach position in Port Elizabeth.

He believes that as Head Coach for Border, this will allow him to build relationships and create a platform for the young players and at the lower structures to work together in achieving one common goal which is the success of our Province. He also hopes to develop young sportsmen to be responsible citizens of this country during their playing days and later at retirement from cricket.

CEO of Border Cricket, Thando Booi said: "We look forward to welcoming Mfuneko back to our region and we are confident that he will add much value to our young cricketers and impart his thorough knowledge in the lives of our aspiring Border cricketers".

The Border team play their first match of the season in the Africa T20 Cup in September.

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
War of Words Between Botswana's Masisi, Khama Heats Up
War of Words Between Botswana's Masisi, Khama Heats Up
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Botswana's Masisi Breaks Silence Following Criticism by Khama
Botswana's Masisi Breaks Silence Following Criticism by Khama
Check Out Kigali Arena Where NBA's Africa Final Will Be Held
Check Out Kigali Arena Where NBA's Africa Final Will Be Held
Who is Africa's Most Popular Prophet?
Who is Africa's Most Popular Prophet?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.