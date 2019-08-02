Nigeria: Price of Tomatoes Crashes By 75% in Katsina

1 August 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The price of tomatoes at the Katsina tomato market has crashed by about 75 per cent due to a glut in the supply of the commodity.

Our correspondent, who monitored the development in the market on Wednesday, reports that a big basket of tomatoes, which sold for N10,000 in May, now goes for a paltry N2,500.

The sharp drop in price was due to tomato glut arising from high supply of the commodity by farmers from Katsina and neighbouring states.

The Vice Chairman of Katsina Vegetable Sellers Association, Alhaji Sada Ahmed, attributed the price crash to the large supply of the commodity by farmers.

Ahmed said that aside from the quantity produced by farmers in the state, farmers from Kano, Jigawa and Zamfara were also supplying the commodity to Katsina markets.

NAN

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Business
Agribusiness
Commodities
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
War of Words Between Botswana's Masisi, Khama Heats Up
War of Words Between Botswana's Masisi, Khama Heats Up
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Botswana's Masisi Breaks Silence Following Criticism by Khama
Botswana's Masisi Breaks Silence Following Criticism by Khama
Check Out Kigali Arena Where NBA's Africa Final Will Be Held
Check Out Kigali Arena Where NBA's Africa Final Will Be Held
Who is Africa's Most Popular Prophet?
Who is Africa's Most Popular Prophet?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.