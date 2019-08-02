Liberia/Senegal: Lone Star Delegation Arrives in Dakar

Dakar — A 29-man Liberia Football Association (LFA) delegation finally arrived in Dakar, Senegal on August 1 following hours of delays at the Robert International Airport (RIA).

The delegation should have left Monrovia at 8:50AM on 31 July following check-in formalities but was stranded due to poor flight arrangements from the airlines.

The designated Cote D'Ivoire airbus, which should have conveyed the delegation to Abidjan, Ivory Coast and to Dakar couldn't take off from the runway, having accelerated due to a mechanical fault, which forced the pilot to return to base.

According to some Liberians on board the flight, who were bound for the United States of America, the plane had another mechanical fault, which delayed their trip on 29 July.

After several hours of negotiations, the team finally left Monrovia at 10:00PM and landed at the Blaise Diagne international airport in Dakar at midnight.

The delegation reached Ibis hotel at 1:30AM after airport formalities and will have their first training session today at 4:00PM ahead of the second leg of the 2020 African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifier on Saturday.

The delegation is headed by LFA executive committee member Henry Boyd Flomo and includes LFA communications director Danesius Marteh, head coach Thomas Kojo, deputy coach Samuel Chebli, trainer George Gebro, goalkeeping coach Eric Glassco, physiotherapist Boakai Abu Kamara, masseur Sampson Zoegbeh and kitmen Tommy Johnson and Daniel Hodge.

Administrative manager Sebastian Collins left for Dakar immediately after Sunday's 1-0 defeat to secure an ideal accommodation and other match-related activities.

Deputy Youth & Sports Minister for administration Audrian Smith-Forbes, Assistant Sports Minister James Toe, NPA Sports Association President Austin Dennis and Fifa-badged referee Hassan Corneh, who left Monrovia on 31 July, arrived in Dakar on Thursday August 1, 2019 at 2:00PM from Abidjan to complete the 34-man delegation.

Senegal will take on Liberia at the Léopold Sédar Senghor Stadium in Dakar at 17:00GMT (5:00PM local time).

Here is the squad:

Goalkeepers: Prince Wlame (LPRC Oilers), Tommy Songo (LISCR FC) and Alpha Jalloh (BYC)

Defenders: Alvin Maccornel and Nuwo Johnson (LPRC Oilers); Daniel Woto and Prince Jetoh (BYC); Kemoh Kamara (LISCR FC)

Midfielders: Armah Vaikainah, Sam Jackson and Edward Ledlum (LISCR FC); Isaac Pupo (Watanga FC), Abdulai Yaya Bility (BYC), Farsedu Logan (Watanga), Ebenezer Solo (LPRC Oilers) and Marvin Blapoh (Monrovia Club Breweries)

Forwards: Christopher Jackson (LISCR FC), Varney Dukuly (Nimba United) and Terry Sackor (LPRC Oilers)