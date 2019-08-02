Liberia: Court Clears Liberian Red Cross of U.S.$16,731 Debt Claim

Monrovia — The Debt Court of Montserrado County has cleared the Liberian Red Cross of an action of debt filed by the Lion Stationery Store claiming US$16,731.

The Lion Stationery Store complained to the Court that it supplied the Liberian Red Cross stationeries on credit without any purchase requisition from June 2014 to February 2015.

Following hearing into the case including a review of material evidence and listening to testimonies of witnesses, the Debt Court finally ruled that the Liberian Red Cross is not liable of any claim to the Lion Stationery store.

The Judge in his ruling questioned the transparency of the transaction and best practices applied.

Although the LNRCS said it did not authorize through its procurement or receive any supplies through its warehouse, it respectfully appears before the court through its legal counsel and fully complied with the legal proceeding until it finally ended.

The decision of the Court means evidence submitted to it by the complainant was not convincing to proof its claim against the Red Cross.

The new leadership of the Liberian Red Cross reassure the general public of its commitment to devote time and invest resources to promote integrity initiatives and place demands for transparency and accountability in actions; and ensuring efficiency and effectiveness in its performance.

The Liberian Red Cross believes, for it to continue to rebuild the trust of donors and partners, it is imperative that it remains transparent with how it expend donor funding in the interest of the vulnerable people.