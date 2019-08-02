Liberia: Indian Community Donates Assorted Medical Materials to Ministry of Health

Monrovia — The Association of Indian Community in Liberia (AICL), as part of Liberia's 172nd Independence celebration donated medicines and testing equipment to the Ministry of Health.

The donation was made recently when the leadership of AICL led by its acting president Pradeep Babani met with top Health Ministry's officials including Liberia's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Francis Kateh and Madam Norwu Howard, Deputy Minister for Administration and Pharmacist Vaifee A. Tulay, the Deputy Minister of Planning and Research.

Making the presentation, Mr. Babani noted that gesture is their way of identifying with the Government and people of Liberia on the occasion marking the country's 172 independence anniversary.

He thanked the government and people of Liberia, especially President Weah for the level of mutual respect and cooperation and pledged the Indian community's continuous support to growth and development of Liberia through the discharge its social corporate responsibilities.

Recently, AICL organized series of community focused events in support of orphanages and other needy Liberians including Christmas-eve charity work, distribution of school Kits, annual sports day and the women-centric welfare programs in collaboration with the Liberian Red Cross.

The group stated that their activities of community service in Liberia are inspired by one of the ancient Indian adage, "Vasudev Kutumbakam," which means 'the world is one family.'

"It implies that each one should care for the other and is similar to the quintessentially African concept of Ubuntu which epitomizes coexistence and mutual dependence for cohabitation," the group noted.

Receiving the item, Madam Howard, Dr. Kateh and Mr. Tulay, in separate remarks, thanked AICL for the donation.