Botswana: Mamelodi Urges Clubs to Clean-Up Houses

Maun — Nhabe Regional Football Association has been given a week to secure an office in order to run football in a professional manner and contribute to its development and growth.

Former FIFA development officer, Ashford Mamelodi said football growth was failing because clubs were running things haphazardly and urged them to put their houses in order.

He made the remarks during a week-long workshop dubbed: Operation time for change, which is aimed at improving the level of administration and management of football clubs.

Mamelodi said football would not grow if clubs continued to operate from their car boots.

The association, he said should have an office to keep files, records, discuss their affairs openly and freely as well as to convene meetings.

Mamelodi has been engaged by the Botswana Football Association (BFA) to run the course, which has attracted football structures in Nhabe and other stakeholders.

It covers topics such as good governance, leadership, general management, communications, stakeholder management and conflict management among others.

He urged participants to change their mindset and view football as a business that needed to be respected.

Mamelodi also informed the participants that good governance was critical in running of the clubs, noting that in football, it was critical to have a strategic plan and understand what needed to be done in the office.

He said failing to plan was planning to fail and as such, a strategic plan was a key.

He said they should understand that they were leading people who knew their rights, hence they should do things properly and transparently.

He underscored the need for all members of management to take their responsibility and execute their roles diligently.

A team manager, Mamelodi said should not be seen interfering in the coach's job, but rather he/she should manage the club because he/she does not have qualifications for coaching.

He also stressed the importance of communicating with the media and other stakeholders in order to create a good image. He encouraged clubs to work smoothly with media houses, noting that they should give them information as they had a job to do adding that they were part of the society.

BFA executive committee member, Jonas Ikgopoleng shared some of the issues that led to the introduction of the course such as poor management in football clubs, factions and politics, noting that management wasted time with endless fights, which negatively affected football players.

The course, he said was meant to change management/leadership mindset and do things in a different way to bring results. Ikgopoleng urged clubs to take advantage of Mamelodi's expertise and experience in football.

Mamelodi, he said had left a legacy in the football fraternity worldwide and believed that those who were willing to change, would fully utilise his teachings and grow football.

He said Botswana was fortunate to have Mamelodi, who is knowledgeable in football related issues.

"The power is within us on whether we want to apply what he shared with us to benefit the coming generation," he added.

Source : BOPA