Tanzania: Fast Track Tokyo 2020 Preps, It's Not Far

WHILE the campaign for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games has received a major boost from Nagai, the city that will host our Olympic team, athletes and sports governing bodies must take this as a wake-up call by intensifying preparations.

There are only a few athletes who have already qualified when Tanzania Olympic Committee (TOC) and the Ministry of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), with Nagai city in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday, the move we believe, will inspire athletes to enhance the race for tickets to represent the country in the quadrennial Games.

The Japanese city will provide various training facilities and programmes before the summer event takes off.

We are grateful to Nagai city for becoming the host of Team Tanzania and the good motivation it has given us, therefore we should take this offer seriously and prepare our athletes well to enable them win medals.

The MoU signing has come at the right time, as the International Olympic Committee (IOC), has already extended its invitation to the TOC, which ensures Tanzania is among the participating countries in the multi-national sporting event in Tokyo, Japan.

We have seen how the city is committed to ensure the success of Tanzania in the games, and the words of the city's Mayor, Uchiya have an urgent note to us.

The mayor believes the success of the Tanzanian team in games can strengthen the relationship between Tanzania and Nagai city and Japan in general, and that his city wishes to continue to support the country even after the Olympic games.

We hope our athletes or the Olympic Games aspirants will utilize Nagai city support in upgrading their performance to meet the Olympic standards.

We would also like to advise the Tanzania Olympic Committee to ensure the number of athletes in the event is increased by monitoring closely the sports which have been picked for the event and giving them financial and technical support.

We know, and our athletes know, that winning medals in Olympics will be possible only if many athletes meet the qualification standards set for the Games.

We end up by reminding all Tanzanians to be part of the Tokyo 2020 mission by supporting and motivating those who will represent us there.