Tanzania: Chief Justice Pushes for Out of Court Dispute Resolution

CHIEF Justice (CJ), Prof Ibrahim Juma, has advised members of the public to consider resolving disputes related to implementation of big development projects out of court to facilitate their implementation.

CJ Juma advised this in Dar es Salam yesterday on the occasion of the launch of Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) Terminal 3 constructed at 722b/-.

He said a few years ago the area on JNIA Terminal 3 had been occupied with houses and many other activities, but the residents were relocated to pave the way for the implementation of the project.

Prof Juma expressed gratitude to residents, who accepted to relocate to allow the implementation of the project, whose benefits had started bearing fruit.

He noted that if the residents had opted for a court procedure to address their grievances the project could have been delayed because the matter would still most probably awaiting adjudication.

"I call upon members of the public whenever there are major development projects that need to be implemented they should try to resolve their disputes out of court to facilitate their implementation," he said.

For his part, Speaker of the National Assembly Job Ndugai commended President John Magufuli for the historic launch of JNIA Terminal 3, which had been constructed by taxpayer's money.

Mr Ndugai, however, said Tanzania was yet to fully utilise coastal tourism, including marine reserves and parks to attract more tourists in the country.

He explained that Tanzania had unique marine reserves and parks compared to other countries in Africa, which if well-utilised, the number of tourists visiting the country could double in three years.

According to the 2018 International Visitors Exit Survey Report, the number of tourists in Tanzania increased to 1.5 million last year compared to 1.3 million in 2017.

Mr Ndugai noted that in a neighbouring country most visitors were going for coastal tourism from Mombasa, Malindi and Lamu, adding that the entire coast was concentrated with hotels and marine reserves and parks.