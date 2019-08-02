Tanzania: No Ebola in Kagera Region, Rmo Assures Residents

KAGERA Regional Medical Officer (RMO), Dr Marco Mbata has assured the area residents that there is no Ebola patient diagnosed and hence no cause of alarm.

He made the remark while staging an Ebola outbreak "mock exercise" at the Bukoba Referral Regional Hospital, where a team of medical personnel from the Ministry for Health and World Health Organisation (WHO), converged.

According to Dr Mbata, such Ebola outbreak 'mock exercises' would be routinely conducted in different border areas including Missenyi, Karagwe and Kyerwa districts, saying that they enough equipment and drugs to control the disease would it erupt.

"We are not taking chances because Ebola is a fatal disease, which kills two people out of three infected. Also, we are conducting public awareness mobilization against the disease that has been reported in neighbouring Uganda," he added.

However, he appealed to the media to keep on informing and educating the public on how the disease is transmitted and efforts being taken by the government to control it supposing it would penetrate into the country.

Equally, the World Health Organisation (WHO), has pledged to support Tanzania in its efforts to control the disease would it be diagnosed in the country. WHO's Dr Refaya Ndyamuba made the pledge recently, while presiding over the 'Ebola Virus Disease (EVD), Table Top Exercise' in Kagera Region, saying:

"WHO is committed in assisting Tanzania in controlling Ebola from entering the country. A team of workers from the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children from Kagera Region will soon be sent also to neighbouring Uganda to tour and know how the country coped with situations to control the disease."

"No new EVD cases or deaths have been reported in the Republic of Uganda since the previous EVD Disease Outbreak News publication on 13 June 2019. As of 26 June, 108 exposed contacts were identified, and they are in the process of completing the 21-day follow-up period," he said.

The World Health Organization (WHO), describes Ebola as a Viral Haemorrhagic Fever and one of the most virulent diseases known to humankind.

It furthers notes that the disease was identified in 1976 in a Western Equatorial Province of Sudan and a nearby region of Zaire (now Democratic Republic of the Congo), where it derived its name.

Currently, there is still no known cure or licensed treatment for Ebola, which killed over 1, 013 people in the outbreak in West Africa during 2014.