Tanzanians Urged to Capitalise On Summit Opportunities

AS preparations for the Fourth Southern African Development Community (SADC), Industrialisation Week is at a full swing, members of the public have been called upon to turn out in loads and optimize the numerous opportunities which will arise from the event.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Industry and Trade, Prof Joseph Buchweishaija observed this in Dar es Salaam yesterday, noting that the event will be attended by participants from all 16 member states from August 5 to 8, this year in three different venues.

He identified the venues to include the Julius Nyerere International Convention Centre (JNICC), Karimjee and Gymkhana grounds located at the Dar es Salaam Central Business District.

According to him, the weeklong event will enable people to garner opportunities such as industrial raw materials from agricultural produce among others.

He pointed out that participants will get an opportunity to learn and exchange experience from other member states within the SADC. Other opportunities, he said, lies in the expansion of markets for their products found within and outside the country.

"For those who have not registered themselves they can do so before the day ends, and others who will not have registered will still be in a position to visit the exhibitions. "During the exhibitions, people will get a chance to see products from other countries," said Prof Buchweishaija.

The Chairperson of the preparations committee from the Ministry of Industry and Trade, Mr, Ally Gugu noted that people can complete their registration through the ministry's website www.mit. go.tz by clicking on a quick link of the Industrialization Week and the 39th SADC Ordinary Summit of the Heads of State.

"The opportunity can be embraced by small and medium entrepreneurs and those who own big industries. Let's all use this chance to realize the governments ambition of becoming a middle income country through industrialization," noted Gugu.