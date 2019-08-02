Tanzania: Simba to Roll Out E-Cards to Members, Supporters

MAINLAND champions Simba SC and Equity Bank have announced a deal which gives the latter rights to roll out ecards to members and fans.

This new development was announced in Dar es Salaam yesterday during a joint press conference hosted by the Simba and the bank officials.

Simba's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Crescentius Magori said the new project is aimed at ensuring that members and fans contribute effectively to the club's development agenda.

"We have signed the deal with Equity Bank, who will run the project to issue special E-cards, dubbed 'Simba Card'." "Members and fans will receive new club cards that can as well be used for baking transactions... it is simply an ATM card. It can as well be used in entrance in stadium to watch matches," Magori said.

He said the new project will help the club to raise more revenue from deductions accrued from opening of the bank account.

He also said that the new system will ease collection of annual membership fee and will in the end enable the club to get first-hand information of the number of Simba fans countrywide.

Magori said the new card will effectively be issued from September 1st this year, in which, existing club members will be issued with new cards first, before serving new members.

On Wednesday Simba signed a new shirt sponsor deal with UHL Sports Dubai Company worth 600m /- over two years.

Magori said that UHL Sports Dubai through local representative, Romario Sports 2010 LTD has agreed a two year deal to supply the club's shirt. Magori said UHL Sports have been on Simba's shirts for several years now, but the new deal is a significant rise in revenue for the CAF Champions League quarterfinalists.

The Msimbazi Reds squad that pitched a pre-season camp in Rustenburg, South Africa returned on Wednesday ready for busy 'Simba Week' starting yesterday and culminate with 'Simba Day' on Tuesday.

With CAF Champions League fixture officially released and Simba thrown into the fray right from the first round, the Msimbazi Street side had to adjust their programme.

Simba will face Mozambican side UD Songo in the first round, with the first leg set to be played away in Maputo in the weekend of August 9, 10 and 11 while the return leg will be held at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam two weeks later.

According to reports posted on the club's social media networks, the eagerly awaited 'Simba Day' will now be staged at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam on August 6th this year, where they will face six times Zambia champions Power Dynamos on the occasion of the Tanzanian club's 83rd anniversary.

In 1991, Power Dynamos became the first southern African club to win a continental trophy after they won the African Cup Winners' Cup.

The annual event, which is normally staged on August 8th, is increasingly becoming popular among Simba supporters, and this will be the tenth year in a row the Reds stage the bonanza, which precedes the start of the Mainland Premier League season.

As usual, the club will use the day to unveil new kits for the 2019/2020 season, introduce their entire squad for the forthcoming season and award outstanding current and former player.