Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa to Lead National Clean-Up

2 August 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Victor Maphosa

President Mnangagwa will today head for Ashbrittle Shopping Centre in Mt Pleasant for this month's clean up exercise, as Government intensifies efforts to build sustainable environmental management and waste disposal systems.

The President last year declared the first Friday of each month as the National Environment Cleaning Day when all citizens are supposed to clean their surroundings between 8am and 10am.

Presidential spokesperson Mr George Charamba confirmed the President's event for today.

"The President is heading for Ashbrittle Shopping Centre in Mt Pleasant tomorrow (today) for this month's clean-up exercise which will start in the morning," he said.

Vice President Kembo Mohadi will be in Beitbridge for the same exercise.

Acting Minister of Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu said the clean-up exercise was a noble and brilliant vision by President Mnangagwa.

He called on Zimbabweans from all walks of life to join hands in the initiative.

"I urge the nation to rally behind this brilliant and noble vision by the President of Zimbabwe," he said.

"We should all embrace it and join hands in this exercise.

"Let us all clean-up our environs wherever we are. A clean environment is a healthy environment for everyone. As you all know, the President launched this brilliant initiative last year in December and this is the 9th month into it and already our country is getting cleaner by each day, this is commendable."

Launching the campaign on December 5 last year, President Mnangagwa stressed the importance of unity and harmony to keep the environment clean.

"The world we live in is deteriorating rapidly due to the dire consequences of climate change which manifest as floods, heat waves, diseases, water and air pollution, land degradation and desertification, among other challenges," he said.

"These developments require us to take bold and decisive action with regards to the management of our environment of ensuring a clean environment. We need to keep our villages, towns and cities clean and hygienic, both for this generation and generations to come.

"We must, therefore, be re-oriented to practice good environmental and waste management through increased advocacy, education, training and awareness. We must do this from a place of pride not just a necessity."

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Governance
Environment
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
War of Words Between Botswana's Masisi, Khama Heats Up
War of Words Between Botswana's Masisi, Khama Heats Up
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Botswana's Masisi Breaks Silence Following Criticism by Khama
Botswana's Masisi Breaks Silence Following Criticism by Khama
Check Out Kigali Arena Where NBA's Africa Final Will Be Held
Check Out Kigali Arena Where NBA's Africa Final Will Be Held
Who is Africa's Most Popular Prophet?
Who is Africa's Most Popular Prophet?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.