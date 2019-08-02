Malawi: Lilongwe Vendors Want to March to Mtambo's Residence August 6

Lilongwe City markets vendors have informed Lilongwe City Council (LCC) that they intend to march to Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) chairperson Timothy Mtambo on August 6.

Ironically, August 6 is the date when HRDC has mobilized a 'one million' strong protest march in each of the three major cities in a bid to force Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah to step down.

The letter, dated May 31 accuses Mtambo of continually organizing protests which they say are negatively affecting their businesses.

"The protests are leading to violence, looting and damage of property which affect us, too," says the letter in part.

The vendors said the demonstrations have negatively affected their businesses as customers are scared to make it to their trading places, thereby denying them revenue.

The so called vendors are accusing Mtambo of reaping from the protests, saying donors are giving him huge sums of money for organizing the protests.

Tension has engulfed the country since May 27 when Ansah declared President Peter Mutharika of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) as winner of the presidential race with 1 940 709 votes representing 38.57 percent. He was followed by Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera with 1 781 740 votes representing 35.41 percent with the country's immediate past vice-president Saulos Chilima of UTM Party finishing third and ahead of four other aspirants with 1 018 369 votes representing 20.24 percent.

Chilima and Chakwera have since filed a petition seeking nullification of the presidential election results in the May 21 Tripartite Elections on the basis that there were irregularities, especially in the result management system.

HRDC has been holding a series of nationwide protests to force Ansah and her commissioners to resign for allegedly presiding over a flawed electoral process.