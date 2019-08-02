Kenya: Got Talent? Dancehall Star Konshens Hunting for Kenyan Singers

Jamaican dancehall star Konshens appears not to be done with Kenyan artistes after expressing interest to work on a remix with music group Ethic Entertainment to their song "Figa".
Konshens is now hunting for two Kenyan vocalists to act as his backup singers during his upcoming concert in Nairobi on September 7.
And that is not all.
The "Bubble Gym" hit maker says he is also willing to work with the vocalists to produce and release a song for them.
"Singers in KENYA?? Like real vocalists? Think im gonna do a singers competition where 2 winners get to be my backing vocalists on my show the 7th and maybe get to perform solo too?? And maybe have me produce and release a song for them too," tweeted Konshens.
Singers in KENYA?? like real vocalists??🙂.Think im gonna do a singers competition where 2 winners get to be my backing vocalists on my show the 7th🤔... and maybe get to perform solo too?? And maybe have me produce and release a song for them too??🤔should i? pic.twitter.com/uCqgHb53LW
- KONSHENS (@konshens) August 1, 2019
Kenyans on twitter had nothing but kind words to the singer encouraging him to go ahead with his plan.
Even going as far are recommending talented singers they know.
If you are looking for super vocalists try @Nikita_Kering @KarunMusic @LisaOduor
- Beaty Andre (@BeatyAndre1) August 1, 2019
The best singers in town @KwaloNinz and @akenyanlifeist you wont regret it.
- WANGECHI (@wangechikenya) August 1, 2019
The only singer you should do a duet with is @OfficialShinski
- beastybernardo (@beastybernardo) August 1, 2019
Yes 😍 Support Young Talent In Kenya ❤️ Big Up
- Wendy Mutua (@MutuaWendy) August 1, 2019
We have been ready for this... do it.
- meryl paige (@MerylPaige) August 1, 2019
I looooooove @NikitaKerring but @ivlynmutua is a package; strong vocalist, performer and entertainer, she's vast can relate better to your type of music. I
- FiyozAble Faith (@FiyozAble) August 1, 2019
Don't hesitate brethren!!!! Give some of the talent from our country the platform and they will show you wonders!!! #NoBrainerDecision #playkemusic
- Kagwe254 🇰🇪 (@KagweTheDj) August 1, 2019
Other women wanted him to start a twerking competition.
Twerkers competition Konshens , This Lady has talent of twerking - @Wairimu__M
- NEWTON PASAPASA JNR 🇰🇪 (@newtonpasapasa) August 1, 2019
Achana na hio singing... Itisha twerking competition... Tumetosheka na willy saulo na Akothee
- kolloh_ke (@Qoleensdonne) August 1, 2019
Read the original article on Nairobi News.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.