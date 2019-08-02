Kenya: Got Talent? Dancehall Star Konshens Hunting for Kenyan Singers

Photo: Konshens/Facebook
Konshens.
2 August 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Sylvania Ambani

Jamaican dancehall star Konshens appears not to be done with Kenyan artistes after expressing interest to work on a remix with music group Ethic Entertainment to their song "Figa".

Konshens is now hunting for two Kenyan vocalists to act as his backup singers during his upcoming concert in Nairobi on September 7.

And that is not all.

The "Bubble Gym" hit maker says he is also willing to work with the vocalists to produce and release a song for them.

"Singers in KENYA?? Like real vocalists? Think im gonna do a singers competition where 2 winners get to be my backing vocalists on my show the 7th and maybe get to perform solo too?? And maybe have me produce and release a song for them too," tweeted Konshens.

Singers in KENYA?? like real vocalists??🙂.Think im gonna do a singers competition where 2 winners get to be my backing vocalists on my show the 7th🤔... and maybe get to perform solo too?? And maybe have me produce and release a song for them too??🤔should i? pic.twitter.com/uCqgHb53LW

- KONSHENS (@konshens) August 1, 2019

Kenyans on twitter had nothing but kind words to the singer encouraging him to go ahead with his plan.

Even going as far are recommending talented singers they know.

If you are looking for super vocalists try @Nikita_Kering @KarunMusic @LisaOduor

- Beaty Andre (@BeatyAndre1) August 1, 2019

The best singers in town @KwaloNinz and @akenyanlifeist you wont regret it.

- WANGECHI (@wangechikenya) August 1, 2019

The only singer you should do a duet with is @OfficialShinski

- beastybernardo (@beastybernardo) August 1, 2019

Yes 😍 Support Young Talent In Kenya ❤️ Big Up

- Wendy Mutua (@MutuaWendy) August 1, 2019

We have been ready for this... do it.

- meryl paige (@MerylPaige) August 1, 2019

I looooooove @NikitaKerring but @ivlynmutua is a package; strong vocalist, performer and entertainer, she's vast can relate better to your type of music. I

- FiyozAble Faith (@FiyozAble) August 1, 2019

Don't hesitate brethren!!!! Give some of the talent from our country the platform and they will show you wonders!!! #NoBrainerDecision #playkemusic

- Kagwe254 🇰🇪 (@KagweTheDj) August 1, 2019

Other women wanted him to start a twerking competition.

Twerkers competition Konshens , This Lady has talent of twerking - @Wairimu__M

- NEWTON PASAPASA JNR 🇰🇪 (@newtonpasapasa) August 1, 2019

Achana na hio singing... Itisha twerking competition... Tumetosheka na willy saulo na Akothee

- kolloh_ke (@Qoleensdonne) August 1, 2019

Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved.

