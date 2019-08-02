Namibia: PG to Decide Hanse-Himarwa Farm Case

Prosecutor General Martha Imalwa said she will soon decide if former education minister Katrina Hanse-Himarwa should be charged over allocating a resettlement farm to her son.

Sources said the Anti-Corruption Commission recommended over a year ago that the disgraced Hanse-Himarwa should be prosecuted for her role in the allocation of a farm to her then 24 year-old son, Denzil.

This recommendation was made before the finalisation of the latest case in which the former minister was found guilty of corruption for tampering with a housing list at Mariental to insert the names of her relatives at the expense of the rightful beneficiaries.

The other case which could drag the convicted minister back into the dock revolves around allegations that she played a role in allocating a farm to her son.

The Namibian reported in April 2015 that one of the people who applied for the same land that was given to Hanse-Himarwa's son, had demanded the minutes of the resettlement committee meeting that passed the resolution to do so.

Hanse-Himarwa's son, Denzil - an information technology graduate - got a portion of farm Uhlenhorst when his mother was still governor and chairperson of the regional resettlement committee.

The former minister claimed at the time that she was not in the country when the farm was allocated, but sources at the ACC said the corruption watchdog was convinced that there is enough evidence to drag her to court.

The ACC investigated the case, and passed the findings on to the prosecutor general's office, which has legal powers to decide whether the government has evidence to prosecute a suspect.

The Namibian asked prosecutor general Imalwa yesterday whether she received a docket from the ACC regarding the farm allocation case.

"Yes, the ACC has submitted its docket on that matter to my office. I have advocates who are assisting me in dealing with all these dockets," she said.

She added: "I don't make decisions on presumptions. We are busy looking at the content, and thereafter will take a final decision based on the facts".

Imalwa did not provide a deadline on when she will decide on Hanse-Himarwa's fate. She, however, indicated that it does not take a year to decide.

ACC director general Paulus Noa confirmed to The Namibian yesterday that the anti-graft watchdog had made a submission to the prosecutor general, but did not say when.

"Remember, these are old cases. We generally take cases to the prosecutor general when there is enough evidence. It's up to the prosecutor general to decide if there is a need for more investigations, or if the evidence is strong", he added.

Hanse-Himarwa's supporters have in recent months played the victim card, and pointed fingers at the ACC and the prosecutor general's office for targeting the former education minister.

Noa rejected claims that they are targeting the former governor.

"I don't even want to get into the area of perceptions. Whether the person appears in court 1 000 times, our mandate is to investigate cases, and pass findings on to relevant authorities for action. We don't work on perceptions," he stressed.

The Namibian first reported in April 2015 that the minister appears to have played a role in allocating a farm to her son.

The story focused on Theresia Konjore, who told The Namibian at the time that she has been applying for a resettlement farm since 2006, while Denzil is understood to have only applied for the farm in 2014.

Konjore added that she would approach the land reform ministry for answers regarding the issue, after the regional resettlement committee refused to make the minutes of the meeting that passed the resolution available to her. Sources said Konjore scored higher than Denzil, despite the decision to offer the land to the former governor's son then.

It is not clear how much Konjore scored, but a guideline on how applicants for resettlement are scored gives preference to women, especially those aged above 25 years, who have some farming experience.

The criteria says that if an applicant is female, she scores five points, while a male gets zero points. It also says that if an applicant is aged below 25 years, they get two points, and those above 26 are awarded five points.

An applicant with some farming experience scores higher than a newcomer to the sector.

Sources alleged that a letter was sent to the regional land reform office at Mariental from the governor's office when Hanse-Himarwa was still in charge.

The letter, according to the sources, requested the immediate handover of the applications for farms, including Denzil's, to the governor's office.

The sources further said the Mariental office initially refused to hand over the documents, saying they had not finished vetting them, as is required of them.

It is also alleged that Mariental then asked the Windhoek office for guidance when Alpheus !Naruseb was still the land reform minister.

The Windhoek office, the sources said, forced Mariental to hand over the applications to Hanse-Himarwa's office, without scrutinising them.

Hanse-Himarwa insisted in 2015 that she was not in the country when the applications which included her son's were being dealt with, and that she wrote a letter recusing herself from the process.

The Namibian did not see the letter, nor minutes to support her claims.

"I am not dishing out land. Twenty four years is a mature age for someone. He owns his businesses; in fact, being a youth is part of the criteria to be resettled," Hanse-Himarwa said at the time.

Information provided by her lawyer, Sisa Namandje, in court last week shows that Hanse-Himarwa listed her son as unemployed. Namandje mentioned this detail when he asked for the court to be lenient to the disgraced minister.

The former governor has complained in the past about a trend that has focused on children of politicians, saying they are becoming an "endangered species".

"Why should the poor children be an endangered species in their own country? Why should they be denied the chance to benefit from government programmes? It seems there is a war against our children. They are being attacked everywhere, even on Facebook," she said.