Namibia: Entrepreneurs Given the Opportunity to Sharpen Their Business Skills

The Olafika SME Development and Mentorship Programme will hold its 2nd Block of meetings from 05 to 09 August at Rock Lodge near Okahandja.
Olafika announced in a statement that over 70 entrepreneurs from different regions across the country will gather in this structured mentorship programme designed to equip SME owners with the necessary knowledge and skills needed for business success.
The programme is the brainchild of businesswoman, Twapewa Kadhikwa, who said Olafika aims to teach SMEs to understand their business needs and be successful in this economic climate, in particular those that are deep in the regions where resources are scarce.
"This second block is part of the six month mentorship programme with the last being in October before they graduate and receive certificates. They will share and discuss case studies, business scenarios and real life situations," she explained.
The programme is conducted within the framework of an SME Toolkit specially designed for Namibian entrepreneurs and with practical local case studies, as authored by Kadhikwa herself. The Namibian Diamond Trading Company has invested N$1.3 million into the programme's success and over the next three years, more SMEs per region will be integrated into Olafika each year, bringing the total to 70 entrepreneurs annually.
Olafika is sponsored by the Diamond Trading Company and supported by the Konrad Adenauer Stiftung and the Local Economic Development Agency.
Read the original article on Namibia Economist.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.