Zimbabwe: Nzenza Bows to Pressure, Releases Nssa Report

Under-fire Public Service Minister Sekai Nzenza has bowed down to public pressure and released the much talked about National Social Security Authority (NSSA) forensic report.

Nzenza has been accused of ducking and diving as pressure mounted on her to release a report said to have lifted the lid into massive plunder by top government officials.

MDC MPs had approached the Speaker of Parliament demanding she be charged for contempt of parliament through failure to make the report public.

"What has emerged from the forensic report is that there were a number of irregular elements relating to corporate governance, ICT and the way resources were managed or in that way mismanaged.

"The forensic report has also identified some areas that are beyond what we can address and if there are any criminal elements those are being referred to the ZACC... the Nssa Board Chairman (Cuthbert Chidoori) is working very closely with ZACC chairman Loice Matanda-Moyo and I am hoping we can recover some of the losses," said Nzenza Thursday.

"The report is now available to parliamentarians and when it is available to parliamentarians, it is obviously available to you (media)... I have handed in the report.

"I have handed in three big annexures, in there is every single information that the auditors were able to uncover."

The report is said to contain detailed information on how officials linked to the State milked the parastatal in a scandal running into hundreds of millions of US dollars.

Current Tourism and former Public Service Minister Prisca Mupfumira is languishing in remand prison facing seven corruption cases stemming from the report's findings.