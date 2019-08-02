South Africa: ANC Disbands Its Western Cape Leadership, Days After ANCYL's Cull

The ANC's national executive committee (NEC) has disbanded the party's Western Cape leadership, days after it announced the disbandment of the ANC Youth league.

The Western Cape ANC has endured a rocky two years, with the party's top brass having to be called in on two occasions to resolve public infighting that played out ahead of the party's 2017 Nasrec conference.

The ANC's NEC meeting held this past weekend in Tshwane resolved to disband the provincial executive committee, whose mandate had expired in any case, but was still operating due to the province's failure to hold a provincial conference.

"The NEC expressed concern on the functioning of the Provincial Executive Committee in the Western Cape, whose growing internal disintegration played itself out in the public, making it difficult for the PEC to discharge its duties," ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said on Friday.

"The ANC will send its Western Cape NEC deployees to the province to engage with our structures as part of organisational building and renewal."

Youth League

The announcement comes days after the party said the ANC Youth League leadership was also disbanded.

The faction of the ANC Youth League that successfully campaigned for the league's disbandment though, rejected the party's choice to bring in a "national task team", as it preferred a restructuring of the youth league.

A provincial interim committee meanwhile will be established in the Western Cape accordance with the ANC constitution, Mabe said.

"The immediate task of the Provincial Interim Committee is to implement the process of renewal and rebuilding in the province and to prepare the province towards an elective provincial conference.

"The ANC efforts to reclaim the Western Cape remain firmly on course," Mabe added.

