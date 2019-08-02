Zimbabwe: Intensify Deployments, Govt Urges Cops

Government has urged the police to intensify deployments and patrols to ensure prevalence of peace and tranquillity in the country.

Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Cain Mathema said the police should redouble its efforts in fighting crime.

Minister Mathema made the remarks while presenting a Sports Award to the reigning police Sportsperson of the Year and Kobudo World Champion Assistant Inspector Wilfred Mashaya in Harare on Wednesday.

"Notwithstanding the importance of sport, it can only be enjoyed in a peaceful and tranquil society. Policing should promptly respond and adapt to changes in society as well as the ever-increasing public expectations.

"As police, you should redouble your efforts in rooting out the malady of crime and the fear of crime itself. I note with satisfaction that incidences of violent clashes between soccer fans after matches have significantly reduced.

"As a matter of fact, I have it on good authority that the year 2018 has been very peaceful in the sporting arena," Minister Mathema said.

He added, "I thus urge you to intensify deployments of police details and in partnership with relevant authorities. Continue educating our communities on the importance of self-restraint and sportsmanship.

"Sporting arenas and facilities should be safe recreational zones for all our citizens, men and women, young and old."

He said it was gratifying to note that some of the country's athletes have been showing a high level of integrity by shunning corruption, as practical exhibition to the clarion call for zero tolerance to corruption.