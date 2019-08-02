South Africa: Reserve Bank On Africapacity's Intention to Buy Vbs Mutual Bank

Photo: Supplied
VBS Bank logo.
1 August 2019
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

South African Reserve Bank on Africapacity's intention to buy VBS Mutual Bank

The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) is aware of the assertions made by Africapacity of its intention to buy VBS Mutual Bank (VBS) or part thereof. The authorisation to conduct the business of a bank/mutual bank (banking licence) is not transferable and requires a formal new application for such authority to be submitted to the regulatory authorities. All or part of a bank/mutual bank's assets (which do not include the banking licence) may be acquired with the prior approval of the regulatory authorities.

VBS was placed into liquidation by the High Court of South Africa on 13 November 2018 and its banking activities and licence suspended. VBS is therefore under the control of the duly appointed provisional liquidator, Mr Anoosh Rooplal. Any proposals relating to the proposed acquisition of the assets of VBS should be directed to Mr Rooplal.

Although Africapacity has written to the SARB and the Minister of Finance stating its intention to buy VBS, it has not formally applied for a banking licence. Should Africapacity wish to acquire the assets of VBS, it would need to comply with the requirements of the Mutual Banks Act 124 of 1993.

SARB Media Relations

Tel: 012 3997 966

Email: media@resbank.co.za

Issued by: South African Reserve Bank

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

More on This
Reserve Bank Frowns on Move to Buy VBS Bank
South African Court Orders Liquidation of 'Insolvent' VBS Bank
VBS Looting Scandal 'A Huge Concern' - Finance Minister
Ramaphosa Must Come Clean on VBS Bank Scandal - Opposition Leader
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Business
Legal Affairs
Banking
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Somali President Gives Up U.S. Citizenship
Somali President Gives Up U.S. Citizenship
Davido Is Now The Most Viewed Nigerian Artist On YouTube
Davido Is Now The Most Viewed Nigerian Artist On YouTube
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.