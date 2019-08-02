Angola: Draft Law On Angolan Passport Discussed in Parliament

Luanda — The draft law on Angolan passport and national citizens' entries and exit regime is to be discussed and voted in the National Assembly on August 8 this year.
The legal tool, which was previously assessed by the Cabinet Council, is to be discussed in the seventh Extraordinary Plenary of the 4th legislature.
The Republic of Angola has currently three models of passport (ordinary, diplomatic and of service) issued by the Migration and Foreigners Service (SME).
The draft law foresees among others, innovations and issuance of electronic passports all over the country through a chip that will reproduce biometric data of the owner.
The electronic document aims at granting major authenticity and data integrity, preventing crimes against personal identity, such as fraud and any eventual misappropriation.
Read the original article on ANGOP.
