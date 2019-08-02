Zimbabwe: Suspected Copper Cable Thieves Arrested

Police in Bulawayo have arrested six men for allegedly stealing electricity cables and equipment worth thousands of dollars.

The six are Phephisani Ndlovu (29), Brighton Taga (30), Willard Chazunza (27), Talent Chinoda (27), Morris Marwa (30) and Collet Sibanda (53).

They are being charged for contravening the Electricity Act.

Criminal Investigation Department (CID) spokesperson Detective Inspector Portia Chinho confirmed the arrests.

"On 22 July 2019 the suspects vandalised and stole 1 800 metres of ZETDC overhead copper conductors at the corner Villie Road and Conoly Road, Kingsdale, Bulawayo, she said.

"An alert resident noticed an anomaly when power suddenly cut off before informing his neighbour. The two went to the nearby ZETDC power lines where they discovered that some overhead copper cables had been stolen."

A police report was made leading to the arrest of the suspects.

"Police saw the suspects' car and stopped them, said Det Insp Chinho. Two of the suspects fled, leaving the driver behind. Upon being questioned, the driver said she had only been hired ferry copper conductors by her accomplices.

"She led to the arrest of her accomplices and four rolls of ZETDC overhead copper conductors, overhead copper wires and scrap copper were recovered.

"The suspects were taken to court and they were all remanded to 7 August 2019 for trial."

In a related incident, police in Kwekwe arrested Christina Magarira (39) for allegedly dealing in copper wire.

"A search was conducted at the suspect's place of residence and five loaded sacks of copper wire were recovered in her room, said Det Insp Chinho.

"The suspect was subsequently arrested after failing to produce a licence or permit authorizing her of such possession. The recovered copper was positively identified as the property of ZETDC."