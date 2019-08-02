Angola: Handball - 1º De Agosto Play World Clubs' Semi-Finals

Luanda — Angola's 1º de Agosto are to face Brazil?s A. A. UnC/Concórdia on Friday in the semi-finals of the IHF World Women's Handball Super Globe taking place in Wuxi, China.
1º de Agosto the current African champions beat Jiangsu Team (China) by 41- 20, on Thursday, while the Brazilian team saw off University of Queensland (Australia), 31-16.
The other semi-final is to be played by OMRON (Japan) and Chinese National Club.
New York City - Kaysar Club and Jiangsu Team - University of Queensland of Australia will also play for fifth and eighth place qualifiers.
