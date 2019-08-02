Angola: Handball - 1º De Agosto Play World Clubs' Semi-Finals

2 August 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola's 1º de Agosto are to face Brazil?s A. A. UnC/Concórdia on Friday in the semi-finals of the IHF World Women's Handball Super Globe taking place in Wuxi, China.

1º de Agosto the current African champions beat Jiangsu Team (China) by 41- 20, on Thursday, while the Brazilian team saw off University of Queensland (Australia), 31-16.

The other semi-final is to be played by OMRON (Japan) and Chinese National Club.

New York City - Kaysar Club and Jiangsu Team - University of Queensland of Australia will also play for fifth and eighth place qualifiers.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Angola
Southern Africa
Sport
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
Somali President Gives Up U.S. Citizenship
Somali President Gives Up U.S. Citizenship
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
War of Words Between Botswana's Masisi, Khama Heats Up
War of Words Between Botswana's Masisi, Khama Heats Up

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.