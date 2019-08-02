South Africa: Convicted Wildlife Poachers Back in Court for Sentencing

Four convicted poachers are expected to appear at Khayelitsha Regional Court for sentencing today.
Thokozani Welcome Gumbi (41) Zenempilo Musa Kuphe (26) and Gentlemen Moyo (41) were found guilty on the 27th July 2019, for possession and trafficking of a pangolin in contravention of the National Environmental Management Biodiversity (NEMBA) Act, whilst Obert Liphat Mololo (44), was found guilty of possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition.
The convicts were arrested at a petrol station along the N1 Highway in Cape Town on the 17th September 2014 by the Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation. The disruptive operation was in response to an online pangolin advertisement priced at R250 000. Alfred Moyo (44) who was arrested along with the four convicts was cleared on all charges.
