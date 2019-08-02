South Africa: Hawks Arrest Suspects for Possession of Stolen Gemstones

press release

A joint intelligence driven operation by the Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit, Kuruman Stock Theft and Kuruman Public Order Police has led to the arrest of three suspects aged between 26 and 39 for possession of precious stones.

The suspects were arrested in a disruptive operation after information surfaced that they were peddling gemstones. About 1205 stones were seized from the suspects and preliminary investigations have since established that the gemstones valued at approximately R2-million were stolen during a burglary that took place at Kleinsee in March this year.

The trio are expected to appear at Kuruman Magistrate's Court on Monday, the 5th August 2019 to face charges of illegal possession of stolen property, in contravention of the Precious Stones Act.