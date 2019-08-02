South Africa: Hawks Arrest Suspects for Possession of Stolen Gemstones

A joint intelligence driven operation by the Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit, Kuruman Stock Theft and Kuruman Public Order Police has led to the arrest of three suspects aged between 26 and 39 for possession of precious stones.
The suspects were arrested in a disruptive operation after information surfaced that they were peddling gemstones. About 1205 stones were seized from the suspects and preliminary investigations have since established that the gemstones valued at approximately R2-million were stolen during a burglary that took place at Kleinsee in March this year.
The trio are expected to appear at Kuruman Magistrate's Court on Monday, the 5th August 2019 to face charges of illegal possession of stolen property, in contravention of the Precious Stones Act.
Read the original article on SAPS.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.