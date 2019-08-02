Kenya: Art - Progression of Style, Pattern and Vibrant Colours

Kenyan artist Leena Shah is certainly not predictable.

Over the years, her work has progressed through nature, still life, social themes, African motifs and, more recently, female subjects.

She has an inclination for lively colours and incorporating patterns, perhaps drawing from her days as an upholstery fabrics designer. African and Indian components influence her creations.

I Am is a painting of a voluptuous black woman crouching with a load moulded to the back of her head.

It is a mixed media of chalk, ink and fabric collages, and her dark body is set against a rose-coloured background. Far from looking burdened, the woman has a peaceful countenance.

Shah says her view of women today is those who have "the ability to be strong and conquer...impact on herself, family and the area she comes from."

A visit to Morocco in 2017 exposed Shah to the colours, crafts, and vibrant market scenes of the country.

This was the inspiration for a set of abstract illustrations called Marrakesh, characterised by bright shades, flowers, fabrics and geometric designs. They give a sense of energy and warm feelings.

Born and raised in Kenya, her childhood creativity was nurtured in several countries as family life took her to several parts of the world.

Her work is impressionist, but not overly-abstract, understandable yet containing enough mystery to tease the imagination.

She says she likes to indulge in different forms of creativity because it brings her "lots of balance and great satisfaction."

Fertility Doll, a semi-abstract still life painting, features a figure with a disc-shaped head like the carvings used in traditional West African rituals to represent fecundity.

The contemporary red-haired woman wearing high heels and fish net stockings in Strong Woman was created with lots of collage, paper cut-outs, chalk pastel and inks.

In a totally different style, Shah painted a dog's face with patches of realistic-looking fur, upright ears, and a penetrating look in its eye.

It demonstrates her ability to portray feelings and real animal forms. With such an aptitude for evolving, I expect we will see more work from her in the future.

Shah exhibits her work at various art spaces in Nairobi.