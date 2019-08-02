South Africa: Police Nabbed Five Business Robbers

The South African Police Service in Malamulele outside Giyani's swift reaction beared fruitful results, following the arrest of five (05) suspects soon after they committed a business robbery at one of the shops in Madonsi Menele village.
It is alleged that yesterday on 01 August 2019, the Police received a report about a business robbery in progress. The dedicated Police officers responded quickly to the incident, on arrival, the owner of the shop was found injured, whereas, the suspects had already fled the scene. The five suspects driving a white Ford focus arrived at the shop, pointed the owner with a firearm while assaulting him. The suspects managed to rob him undisclosed amount of money, cellphones, airtime vouchers and cigarettes.
The Police followed the described motor vehicle, until the five suspects were arrested near the local grave yard. During the arrest, the Police recovered one firearm and a variety of items believed to be part of the robbed properties.
The origin of the motor vehicle used and the firearm will be determined by the ongoing Police investigations.
The suspects will appear before the Malamulele magistrate court soon on charges of business robbery and possession of firearm without license.
Read the original article on SAPS.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.