South Africa: Police Nabbed Five Business Robbers

press release

The South African Police Service in Malamulele outside Giyani's swift reaction beared fruitful results, following the arrest of five (05) suspects soon after they committed a business robbery at one of the shops in Madonsi Menele village.

It is alleged that yesterday on 01 August 2019, the Police received a report about a business robbery in progress. The dedicated Police officers responded quickly to the incident, on arrival, the owner of the shop was found injured, whereas, the suspects had already fled the scene. The five suspects driving a white Ford focus arrived at the shop, pointed the owner with a firearm while assaulting him. The suspects managed to rob him undisclosed amount of money, cellphones, airtime vouchers and cigarettes.

The Police followed the described motor vehicle, until the five suspects were arrested near the local grave yard. During the arrest, the Police recovered one firearm and a variety of items believed to be part of the robbed properties.

The origin of the motor vehicle used and the firearm will be determined by the ongoing Police investigations.

The suspects will appear before the Malamulele magistrate court soon on charges of business robbery and possession of firearm without license.