Angola: Inmates Escape From Prison in Luanda

Luanda — At least two inmates escaped from Luanda prison on Wednesday during the family visit time, the spokesperson of the Prison Services, Menezes Cassoma, has said.
The inmates Nicolau Catxama, who went to prison in 2018 and Jonas Makengo in 2017, were condemned to 14 years in jail over qualified robbery and murder.
According to the spokesperson, the circumstances that allowed them to escape remain unknown; authorities are already involved in the capture of the fugitives.
In February and May of 2018 another inmates also escaped from prison.
