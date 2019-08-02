Zimbabwe: President Consoles Masuku Family

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has paid his condolences to the Masuku family following the untimely death of Zibusiso Masuku son to Zanu-PF deputy secretary for National Women's League Cde Angeline Masuku after a short illness in the United Kingdom last week.

In a statement, President Mnangagwa said he was saddened by Masuku's death.

"I learnt with deep sadness and pain of the death last week of Zibusiso Masuku son to Cde Angeline Masuku, deputy secretary for Zanu-PF National Women's League following a short illness in the United Kingdom," said President Mnangagwa.

He described his death as a blow to the nation at large.

"His passing on so soon is not only a great blow to his family which has lost a breadwinner, but to the nation as a whole that is also the poorer for the loss of his vital contribution to our health sector from the critical skills he had acquired abroad.

"On behalf of the party Zanu-PF, Government, my family and on my own behalf, I wish to convey my deepest condolences to the Masuku family, especially to his wife Lindani and the children, who have lost a beloved husband, doting father and a pillar to lean on in times of need.

"May they draw comfort from the knowledge that the entire nation joins them during this darkest hour of grief and pain. May his soul rest in eternal peace," said President Mnangagwa.

Meanwhile, Zanu-PF UK /Europe branch women 's league secretary for commissariat Cde Everjoy Kurangwah said they received the news of the death with great shock.

"It is with great sadness that we write to express our deepest condolences to Cde Angeline Masuku our National Women's League deputy secretary on the loss of her son.

"Not only was he a son, he was also a father survived by his wife Lindani and two boys Kyle and Kieron.

"As we stand in solidarity with our fellow comrades through this difficult time may we also extend our prayers for those remaining behind," said Cde Kurangwah.