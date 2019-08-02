Kenya: Startups BRCK and Swvl Partner On Free Wi-Fi for Kenyan Ride-Hail Buses

31 July 2019
TechCrunch (San Francisco)
By Jake Bright

Nairobi-based internet hardware and service startup BRCK and Egyptian ride-hail venture Swvl are partnering to bring Wi-Fi and online entertainment to on-demand bus service in Kenya.

BRCK will install its routers on Swvl vehicles in Kenya and run its Moja service, which offers free public Wi-Fi -- internet, music and entertainment -- subsidized by commercial partners.

Read the full story on TechCrunch.

