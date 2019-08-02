Botswana: Women Team Leaves for Slovakia

Gaborone — The senior women national football team will leave for Slovakia on August 4 in preparation for an Olympic Qualifier game against Banyana Banyana of South Africa.

The game between Botswana and South Africa is scheduled for August 30 at the National Stadium.

While in Slovakia for two weeks, the team will play international friendly games and engage in rigorous training.

Botswana Football Association (BFA), spokesperson, Tumo Mpatane said in an interview that they expected the senior team to get proper match practice, given that they would be playing against a team that had just played at the World Cup.

He said it was an opportunity for the team to get the necessary exposure as they would be playing high level matches while in Slovakia.

"Banyana Banyana and Zebras game is a high level match and we found it to train to train at Slovakia and we expect the players to gel and get the combinations right during the training camp," he said.

From the training camp, he said they were confident that the team would have gained a lot of confidence to face Banyana Banyana.

"This is just the beginning. We want to invest in women football since we have a cordial relation with Slovak Football Association," he said.

Slovak Football Association, he said just like BFA, were passionate about building and developing football hence the partnership.

"We can only grow from strength to strength if such relationships are natured, and we hope more teams will go to Slovakia in order to prepare for important games," he said.

The squad consists of the following players: Goalkeepers: Sedilame Bosija (Bloemfontein Celtic), Tlamelo Pheresi (Gaborone United) Refiloe Tshambani (Prisons X1).

Defenders: Kesegofetse Mochawe (Township Rollers) Veronica Mogotsi, Boitumelo Gammu, Bonang Otlhagile (Double Action), Masego Montsho (UB Kicks), Nancy Baeletsi (Prisons X1), Popego Simon (BDF).

Midfielders: Leano Busang, Lesego Keleboge, Golebaone Selebatso (Prisons X1) Thuso Leseane (Collabo FC), Goitsemang Tlamma (Geronah) Balotlhanyi Johannes (Double Action). Strikers: Refilwe Tholakele (Township Rollers), Masego Nfandiso (Geronah), Nondi Mahlasela (Prisons X1)Lesego Radiakanyo, Kesego Mathatsa (Double Action) and Bame Ngenda (BDF).

Source : BOPA