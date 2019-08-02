South Africa: Provincial Commissioner Welcomes Hefty Sentence

press release

The Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police in Mpumalanga, Lietenant General Mondli Zuma, has welcomed a hefty sentence meted out by the Mkobola Magistrate's Court on Thursday, 01 August 2019, to a 28 year old man who was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder.

The collection of information indicates that during September 2017, the man, Thabo Johannes Selepane heartlessly murdered a 69 year old man Abel Meso, at his residence in Dithlaka Section, Mmamethlake. The court heard how on that fateful day, the accused intentionally broke into Meso's house and when confronted, struck him (victim) on the head with an iron rod.

The accused then went to the bedroom, took the car keys, dismantled the garage door and drove off in the victim's vehicle, a Fiat Uno, which was later found abandoned at a nearby bush. Meso, a retired school principal and also served as a community Pastor, managed to call for help but later succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital.

The consented efforts and hard work by the astute investigating team led to Selepane's arrest on 24 January 2018.

In addition to the sentence, Selepane was given 05 and 15 year sentences respectively, for house breaking with intent to commit a robbery as well as robbery with aggravating circumstances, which will run concurrently with the life sentence.

General Zuma is elated by the collective work done by the investigating team, the National Prosecution Authority the Judiciary as well as witnesses and Forensics which led to this notable conviction. He further said that criminals cannot be left roaming around the streets freely while law abiding citizens live in fear.