South Africa: Alleged Rosedale Drug-Dealer to Appear in Court

The Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit has arrested a 23-year-old suspect on Thursday morning during a disruptive operation for allegedly dealing in drugs.
The Hawk's followed-up information regarding an apparent drug storage house in Rosedale. A search and seizure was executed resulting in an assortment of drugs being seized. The drugs includes, mandrax tablets, tik straws, ecstasy and cocaine all with estimated street value of almost R100 000.
The suspect is expected to appear at the Upington Magistrate's Court on Monday, 05 August 2019. Hawks Northern Cape Provincial Head Major General Kholekile Galawe has applauded the team for sterling work.
"Drug abuse is the link to many other crimes in the community. Violent crimes, burglaries, prostitution and a host of other criminal activities emanate from this scourge. We will continue with operations of this nature in our endeavors to make sure that our communities are safe," he said.
