Nigeria: FCTA Removes Illegal Structures in Utako

Officials of the Development Control of the Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC) have removed illegal structures in Kpadna village, a settlement in Utako, Abuja.

The officials comprising operatives of Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB), Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), and Department of State Security stormed the busy settlement few kilometres from the Jabi Motor park with a bulldozer at about 12 noon yesterday.

The officials also cleared debris, sand and waste blocking the water channels on Solomon Lar road.

Several traders were seen removing their wares from shops before they were cleared by the authority.

A resident, Emeka Andrew, commended the move, adding that it was long overdue. Andrew who spoke in Pidgin English said the popular Chida junction is usually waterlogged whenever it rains because the water channels were blocked.

"This place is a no go area when rain falls. Cars are usually left with a lane of the road because a big part of the road is usually filled with water," Andrew said.

An official on the Development Control team who pleaded anonymity because he was not cleared to talk to the press said the exercise would not affect natives in the community but illegal shops in the area.

"These people (referring to people residing in the community) are natives. They are not our target," he said.