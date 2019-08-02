Nigeria: CAN Directs Churches to Pray Against Plane Crash

2 August 2019
This Day (Lagos)

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called on all churches and Christians in the country to pray against a "deadly plane crash."

The Secretary to the Conference of the Methodist Church Nigeria, Rt. Rev. Michael Akinwale, said this in a memo to its archbishops and bishops, dated August 1, 2019 and titled, 'Request for urgent and immediate prayers to God against deadly plane crash in Nigeria.'

The document read, "The Christian Association of Nigeria President -- His Eminence, Dr. Supo Ayokunle -- has directed all churches to pray fervently against deadly plane crash in Nigeria.

"This is a clarion call to all Christians to pray for the safety of all Nigerians. It is a national call. Please disseminate the information to all churches. Grace and peace be upon you."

When contacted, the Special Assistant to the CAN President on Media, Pastor Bayo Oladeji, said the prayers were prompted by a divine revelation.

Oladeji said, "In the course of praying for the nation, a revelation came that there were attempts by the forces of darkness to bring down some planes, so we had to ask churches to rise up and pray against it."

Copyright © 2019 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

