Nigeria: Youths Throng IC2030 Site After Soyinka's Challenge

The Innocreativa Youth Hub declared opened recently in Lagos by Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka has received huge look and traffic online in high tones by Nigerian Youths who are eager to participate in the project.
The Innocreativa Youth Hub was launched with fanfare at the Civic Centre along with the launch of the United Nations' Solutions 17 SDG programme, an event which was well attended by the Country Director of the United Nations Information Centre Mr. Ronald Kayanja, diplomatic missions, corporate organizations and members of the press.
Promoter of the project, and the founder of Creative Youth Community Development Initiative Ms. Foluke Michael confirmed that calls for entries to be part of United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals has never been more embraced by Nigerians.
"Just one week into the calls for entries we have had unprecedented traffic on our websites www.cycdi.com/ic2030 and beyond anything, this has communicated to us that the interest by the Nigerian youth to contribute to the SDGs has been on the rise" she said.
Recently, Nobel Laureath, Professor Wole Soyinka, a supporter of the project, who spoke at the unveiling of the Innocreativa Hub, said that the Nigerian youth needs to do a little more to be part of the solution to national and global problems.
He said; "Nigerian youths are full of spunk outside but when they are inside Nigeria, they are full of gas. We are building a generation of illiterates. They are the first to comment on the internet on issues they are ignorant about. When you talk about education, I get texts from the new generation and can't believe these texts are from the youth."
He went ahead to commend Ms Michael's initiative and her team as one of the examples of positive engagement of the myriads of the Nigerian problems.
Read the original article on This Day.
