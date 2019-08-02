Nigeria: Woman Conspires With Lover to Rape Friend in Ogun

Abeokuta — The police in Ogun State have arrested 23-year-old Eniola Shittu for allegedly conspiring with her boyfriend, who allegedly raped her close friend.

A statement by the command's spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi in Abeokuta, on Wednesday, said Shittu was arrested along with the boyfriend, 31-year-old David Peremobowe, following a report to the police by the victim.

Oyeyemi said the victim (name withheld) explained that she was at home on July 24, "and at about 1:45pm, her friend Eniola Shittu sent message to her on WhatsApp that she should help her to buy food and bring it to her boyfriend's house at Somorin area of Obantoko, Abeokuta. On getting there, the boyfriend David Peremobowe offered her a bottle of beer which she took."

She continued, "Immediately she finished taking the beer, she became very weak as a result of which David Peremobowe unlawfully had carnal knowledge of her and while he was doing it, her friend Eniola Shittu used her phone to do the video recording of how she was being raped."

Oyeyemi said "On the strength of her complaint, the DPO Obantoko Division, Mr Olasunkanmi Popoola, detailed detectives to the house where David Peremobowe and his girlfriend Eniola Shittu were promptly arrested. The Gionee handset with which the video was made was also recovered."

He added that the Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama, has ordered the transfer of the suspects to the Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of the State Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and possible prosecution.