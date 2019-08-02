Nigeria: Gwagwalada Chair Appoints 20 Aides, Retains Scribe

The Chairman of Gwagwalada Area Council of the FCT, Alhaji Mustapha Adamu Danze, has appointed 20 aides and retained Hajiya Halima Alimi, as the secretary of the council.

The chairman, who made the announcement yesterday, said he had also appointed Tanko Ibrahim Idris as Chief of Staff.

He said the 20 aides were all special assistants who would assist him in his second term in office.

Among them were, former speaker of the council, Yakubu Caleb, (Legislative Matters), Dominic Ango Afam (Education), Abubakar Sadiq Papa (Planning and Logistics), Alhaji Shafi Mahmood Jibir (Security Matters) and Samaila Tijjani (Domestic Affairs).

Others are Sunday Achimi (Land), Suleiman Lukuku (Transportation), Yusuf Nas (Agriculture), Garba Tanko (Due Process), Attahiru Ibrahim Shagari (Works), while Atasko Auta is the assistant to the Chairman on health.

Others include, Abubakar Yakubu (Environment), Haliru Ahmed, (Youth and Sports), Hosea Bala (Deputy Chief of Staff),Yusuf Usman (Nomadic Affairs), Faruk Suleiman Galadima (Rural Development) and Otunba Wasiu Tuwase (Intergovernmental Affairs).

The chairman also appointed six supervisory councillors and six senior special assistants as well as a personal assistant.

He said their appointment takes effect from August 1st 2019.