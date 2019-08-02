Nigeria: Gwagwalada Chair Appoints 20 Aides, Retains Scribe

The Chairman of Gwagwalada Area Council of the FCT, Alhaji Mustapha Adamu Danze, has appointed 20 aides and retained Hajiya Halima Alimi, as the secretary of the council.
The chairman, who made the announcement yesterday, said he had also appointed Tanko Ibrahim Idris as Chief of Staff.
He said the 20 aides were all special assistants who would assist him in his second term in office.
Among them were, former speaker of the council, Yakubu Caleb, (Legislative Matters), Dominic Ango Afam (Education), Abubakar Sadiq Papa (Planning and Logistics), Alhaji Shafi Mahmood Jibir (Security Matters) and Samaila Tijjani (Domestic Affairs).
Others are Sunday Achimi (Land), Suleiman Lukuku (Transportation), Yusuf Nas (Agriculture), Garba Tanko (Due Process), Attahiru Ibrahim Shagari (Works), while Atasko Auta is the assistant to the Chairman on health.
Others include, Abubakar Yakubu (Environment), Haliru Ahmed, (Youth and Sports), Hosea Bala (Deputy Chief of Staff),Yusuf Usman (Nomadic Affairs), Faruk Suleiman Galadima (Rural Development) and Otunba Wasiu Tuwase (Intergovernmental Affairs).
The chairman also appointed six supervisory councillors and six senior special assistants as well as a personal assistant.
He said their appointment takes effect from August 1st 2019.
Read the original article on Daily Trust.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.