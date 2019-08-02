Nigeria: Herbalist Jailed 21 Years for Raping, Impregnating Daughter

Benin — A 52-year-old herbalist, Jacob Alonge, was yesterday sentenced to 21 years imprisonment without option of fine by Evboriaria Chief Magistrate Court in Benin, for raping and impregnating his daughter.

The prosecutor had earlier told the court that the convict, who resides in Ososo village, Akoko-Edo, Edo State, had turned his daughter to a sex slave for several years. He was also said to have instructed her never to sleep with any other man.

He said aside raping the 17-year-old girl repeatedly and impregnating her, he procured abortion for her and shaved her pubic hair.

The pregnant girl however died along with four others in an accident along Benin-Auchi highway, while traveling from Ososo to Benin for the trial.

The convict, who had earlier pleaded guilty to the charge preferred against him, and was about to be sentenced, changed his plea on hearing that his daughter had died in an auto crash.

At the resumed hearing, yesterday, the court sentenced the convict to five years on the first count of possession of fetish wrap of his daughter's pubic hair; two years for raping and impregnating her and 14 years for repeated sexual assault.

The presiding chief magistrate, D. I. Adamaigbo, said the sentences would run consecutively.