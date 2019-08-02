Zambia 15s Charge Up for Kenya

2 August 2019
The Times of Zambia (Ndola)
By Ronald Chawe

ZAMBIA 15s team coach Lawrence Njovu says his team will be going for a win when they battle African heavyweight Kenya this weekend.

In an interview after a morning training session yesterday, Njovu said all the players were excited about the challenge ahead, despite it being huge.

"This is the kind of competition we were hoping for and it's here. It's good to be among the big boys of African rugby, we are fully aware of their prowess, but we are ready .We have assembled a good side and we are looking forward to a positive outcome," he said.

