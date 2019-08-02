South Africa: Safa to Host a National Women Referees Course

During this important women's month the South African Football Association (SAFA) will be hosting a National Women Referees Course from 3 - 7 August 2019.

Participants have been drawn from all provinces.

The course comes at the right time as referees will be preparing themselves for the kick off of the much anticipated National Women's League.

Participants will be taken through the Laws of the Game, with emphasis on the latest amendments.

Fitness levels of participants will be gauged on the 3rd during the fitness test. Integrated practical sessions, with players, will be held at the University of Johannesburg (Bunting Road), after morning sessions at SAFA House.

Ms Kari Seitz, FIFA Senior Referees Manager, will be in charge of the course. She will be assisted by Ms Tracey Lovell, Refilwe Tshigeng (Physical Instructors) and Abdul Ebrahim (Technical Instructor).

"SAFA is thankful for the support which FIFA is giving to us. They have sent one of their senior officials to our shores to ensure that our women referees get the best of the latest in refereeing trends. Refereeing is not static, there are positive changes all the time, and our referees need to be up to the task and not be left behind." said Natasha Tsichlas, the Chairperson of the Referees Committee.