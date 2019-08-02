South Africa: David Jones Nightmare Worsens for Woolworths

1 August 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ray Mahlaka

Investors were shocked on Thursday 1 August after Woolworths announced it had reduced the value of David Jones by a further A$437.4m (R4.3bn), bringing the write-offs to more than R11bn for an Australian business it shelled out R21.5bn to acquire in 2014.

Another write-down in the value of Woolworths' grand dame Australian department chain, David Jones, by A$437.4-million (R4.3-billion) - in just over a year - has sparked investor fury over the "irresponsible" use of shareholder funds over the past five years.

Investors are so vexed that they've implored Woolworths to sell David Jones and for the retailer's CEO Ian Moir to be fired because he aggressively pushed the retailer into Australia in 2014 to create "a leading southern hemisphere retailer".

David Jones was supposed to be transformative as it would propel Woolworths to become one of the top 10 department store chains in the world. However, it has become a nightmare for shareholders, who have been told to be patient for a David Jones turnaround story by Moir, a straight-talking Scotsman, for many years.

